Priyanka Chopra showcases her diamonds in latest photos

By ANI Updated On - 03:51 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Texas: Women’s love affair with diamonds knows no bounds. Like others, actor Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to putting out statement looks with her diamonds.

On Monday, the ‘Citadel’ star took to Instagram Story and dropped a lot of random pictures.

The first image shows Priyanka giving a close-up of her glamorous look. She looked exquisite in an icy blue outfit and had her hair tied back in a neat bun. She elevated her outfit with diamond earrings and a beautiful necklace.

Take a look.

“Ice ice baby,” Priyanka captioned the snap.

She then shared another selfie which also featured her husband Nick Jonas. The two are seated in a car.



Don’t miss catching Priyanka’s cute smile.

Another image shows Nick looking out of a plane’s window.



“Dreamy,” she wrote, displaying her love for Nick.

Speaking of Priyanka’s work projects, she recently came up with ‘Citadel’, which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency ‘Citadel.’

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’. ‘Nobody’ filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zara’. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.