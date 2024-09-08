| Take Note Kaziranga National Park All Set To Reopen For Tourists On This Date

By PTI Published Date - 8 September 2024, 12:42 PM

Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will reopen for tourists on October 1 after the monsoon break, an official said on Sunday.

Initially, only three ranges of the park will open for tourists with jeep safari facility in view of the road conditions following the floods, Park Director Sonali Ghosh said.

Jeep safari will be allowed in the central or Kohora, western or Bagori, and Burapahar ranges in two shifts — 7.30 am to 10 am and 1.30 pm to 3 pm. During the upcoming tourist season, the focus will be on enhanced visitor experience and safety, Ghosh said.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top destination for families and wildlife aficionados, the official said.

The park is closed every year in May at the onset of monsoon. Nearly 200 animals lost their lives this year due to the devastating flood.