Talasani acquitted of charges

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was acquitted by a local court here on Tuesday in two cases registered during the elections in 2009 and 2014 in Secunderabad, due to lack of proper evidence..

One case was booked in the Tukaramgate police station during the 2009 polls under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 143 (Unlawful Assembly) and 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) while another case was registered in the Gandhi Nagar police station under Section 188 during the 2014 elections.

The minister’s advocate A. Chinna Srinivas said the two cases were related to the elections. The Minister was also present in the court in Nampally when the verdict was delivered, he added.

