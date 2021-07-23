Talentsprint, Salesforce join hands to train students

The collaboration will focus on training students with computer science/information science background, BTech, MCA, BCA to be software developers, ready to take on roles in IT services and consulting ﬁrms

Hyderabad: TalentSprint, an ed-tech platform for deep tech education and part of the NSE group, announced collaboration with Salesforce, global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), to train college graduates in Salesforce skills.

The collaboration will focus on training students with computer science/information science background, BTech, MCA, BCA to be software developers, ready to take on roles in IT services and consulting ﬁrms and carry out Salesforce implementations for their global clientele.

According to IDC, Salesforce is projected to create 4.2 million jobs globally by 2024. In India alone, the company aims to create 5,48,400 direct jobs by 2024.

In the ﬁrst year, the Certiﬁed Salesforce Platform Developer Programme will create 700 plus Salesforce developers providing them with internship and placement opportunities in the Salesforce partner ecosystem. The programme is now accepting applications for the ﬁrst cohort, due to start in September 2021, a release said.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India, said, “The pandemic has made digitisation as well as collaboration imperative. As technology adoption continues to grow, we are committed to addressing training and re-skilling. We are delighted to partner with TalentSprint.”

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint, said: “The Certiﬁed Salesforce Professional Programme provides experiential learning, multiple globally relevant certiﬁcations, and systematic preparation for starting tech careers with top-tier IT ﬁrms straight out of college or university.”

