Taliban expresses optimism over ties with international community

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:21 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

File Photo of Amir Khan Muttaqi (Source: Twitter)

Kabul: Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, expressed optimism about with the regime’s ties with the international community, saying that more countries are expected to reopen their diplomatic missions in Kabul soon.

“We have good relations with all the world and our relations are getting better. We hope to have good achievements in the future too,” TOLO News quoted Muttaqi as saying on Sunday.

The acting Foreign Minister said that the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate government seeks good relations with all the countries.

“Our relations are official with the world. Although no one announced our recognition, that is another issue. But our embassies are opened in many countries and many countries have their embassies opened in Kabul,” Muttaqi said.

Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan have accredited the Islamic Emirate’s appointed diplomat in recent months, though all had initially refused to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

In the wake of the Taliban takeover last August, Western nations shut down their diplomatic posts in Kabul, Khaama Press reported.

They have however, maintained contact with the group to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation.

The Taliban regime must comply with at least for conditions to potentially gain formal recognition: observe the rights or women and rights to education; form an inclusive government; and do not use Afghanistan for any attack against the region and the international community.