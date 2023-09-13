| Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Challenges Of Playing Cop In Aakhri Sach

By ANI Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays the character of Anya in the investigative drama series ‘Aakhri Sach’, talked about portraying a dedicated police officer on-screen.

She said, “It’s not simply about playing the cop; you’re stepping into the shoes of a person, a character who just happens to have a cop’s job. People often mix up someone’s profession with their very essence. But it’s vital to understand that being a police officer doesn’t define her character.”

“‘Aakhri Sach’ carries a heartfelt message. Anya is more than just a cop. In the show, she’s dealing with a lot in her personal life, yet she’s out there, wearing her badge, and doing her job. She’s the living embodiment of resilience and determination, and that’s what makes her character in ‘Aakhri Sach’ so touching and emotionally stirring,” she added.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series delves into the life of an investigative officer who embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, 'Aakhri Sach' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.