Tamannaah Bhatia praises Raashii Khanna’s look in ‘Achacho’ song

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 03:54 PM

Hyderabad: Pan-India star Tamannaah Bhatia is all praise for ‘Aranmanai 4’ co-star Raashii Khanna. Recently, the two featured in the film’s song ‘Achacho’, which has set the social media on fire. Tamannaah, talking about Raashii’s look in the song, said in an interview, “Raashii is looking superhot in this film. At least in that song she is superhot. She has a very stunning look; she’s super toned, and super attractive in the song. So, I think people will really like her.”

In another interview, the actor expressed how much she adores Raashii, and said that her goal is to find her a “nice boy”.

Raashii too admired Tamannaah for her dedication and passion towards her craft. “There is so much we learn from each other,” the versatile powerhouse actor said. While fans are gearing up to see them together on screen in ‘Aranmanai 4’, the song ‘Achacho’ has surely raised the bar of hotness in the film industry.

On the work front, apart from ‘Aranmanai 4’, Tamannaah is looking forward to John Abraham-starrer ‘Vedaa’, Karan Johar’s production venture ‘Daring Partners’, Telugu film ‘Odela 2’ and Neeraj Pandey’s untitled project.

Raashii, on the other hand, has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty. She’s prepping up for the release of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, and has the Hindi film ‘TME’ and the Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’ in her kitty.