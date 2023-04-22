Tamil crime thriller ‘Pathu Thala’ to premiere on Prime Video on April 27

‘Pathu Thala’ will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 27 in Tamil.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just announced the global streaming premiere of Tamil action-crime drama ‘Pathu Thala’, starring Silambarasan TR. Directed by Obeli N Krishna and produced by Jayantilal Gada along with KE Gnanavelraja, the film also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Santhosh Pratap in pivotal roles.

An official adaptation of the hit Kannada film – ‘Mufit’, ‘Pathu Thala’ turned into not just a box-office hit but also garnered raving reviews for the powerful performances, and AR Rahman’s music, that greatly augments the storyline. Centred on the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister (Santhosh Pratap), diligent police officer Shakthivel (Gautham Karthik) is tasked to find the missing leader, and investigate the case.

When his inquiry leads him to the notorious gangster – AG Raavanan (Silambarasan TR), he’s unable to gather evidence, as AGR is beyond reproach, due to his stronghold in the sand-mining industry, making him nearly untouchable. To solve this case, Shakthivel decides to go undercover, and steadily makes his way into the trusted circle of AGR. But the shocking revelations that he unveils along the way shake his very resolve, making him question everything he knows.

Director Obeli Krishna said, “Despite being an adaptation, ‘Pathu Thala’ is very different from the original. With characters as complex as our protagonists, Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik have played their parts brilliantly, which made my job as a filmmaker that much easier. While the storyline is engrossing, it’s the characters that keep you hooked till the very end.”

a thrilling action treat with a captivating storyline that’s certain to leave an impact long after the story ends 💥#PathuThalaOnPrime, Apr 27 pic.twitter.com/DOf21Bdzgg — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 22, 2023