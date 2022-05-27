Hyderabad: Kia unveils its first electric car EV6

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:47 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Representatives of Automotive Kia, along with actress Catherine Tresa, launching the new electric model car at Hitech City in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: Automotive Kia, Hitech City, unveiled the Kia EV6, built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform known as Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The Kia EV 6 marks the beginning of the car manufacturer’s EV journey in the country.

The EV6 was unveiled in the presence of actress Catherine, choreographer Jani Master along with Kia representatives Raghu, Gautam, and showroom representatives Chenna Kesava, COO and GM Varaprasad, a press release said.

Kia EV6 is the first dedicated Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) launched under the new Kia design philosophy ‘Opposites United’, displaying a future-oriented EV design characterised by high-tech details. It brings long-range, zero-emissions power, ultra-fast charging and distinctive styling together to form one compelling package, the press release said.

The Kia EV6 is on display at the Automotive Kia in Kondapur and interested customers can visit the showroom and pre-book by paying a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. The EV6 will be available to 100 exclusive customers in 2022 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the car is scheduled to launch in the country in the first week of June 2022.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .