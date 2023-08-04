Tamil Nadu: ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal’ actor Mohan dies homeless on street

By IANS Published Date - 02:34 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Chennai: The 60-year-old Tamil actor Mohan was found dead under suspicious conditions on a street in the Thiruparankundram locality in Madurai city of Tamil Nadu, sources said on Friday.

Mohan shot to fame after his role of best friend of superstar Kamal Haasan in ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal’, a massive hit in 1989.

The movie was dubbed into all prominent languages and received rave appreciation. Mohan bagged opportunities and earned a good name as a comedian and also enacted supporting roles in the movies.

Mohan, unable to get opportunities for work was pushed into deep poverty and forced to beg for livelihood. The actor allegedly used to beg on the main chariot road. He was found lying dead on the street by local people on July 31. Police were informed about it and he was found in an unrecognisable state.

Mohan, who acted in ‘Naan Kaduvul’ featuring Arya in the main role shifted his base to Thiruparankundram in Madurai as he couldn’t get roles.

His wife passed away 10 year ago and since then, he had taken to begging on the streets for livelihood, sources explained.