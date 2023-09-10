Tamil Nadu CM Stalin attends G20 Summit gala dinner, posts picture with Biden

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday posted a picture of himself with US President Joe Biden at the G20 gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu

By ANI Published Date - 10:50 AM, Sun - 10 September 23

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday posted a picture of himself with US President Joe Biden at the G20 gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

“Attended the #G20Dinner at Kaveri Table hosted by Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn,” posted Stalin who shared the picture on his social media account X.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister can be seen shaking hands with Joe Biden at the official dinner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also can be seen in the picture.

A total of 170 guests, including all the chief ministers of the Indian states were on the list of special invitees to Saturday’s G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu in the national capital.

However, Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel did not attend the G20 dinner after Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was not invited at the dinner of the mega event.

The event’s host, President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined the dinner party.

Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet, and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests were invited to the gala dinner.

The two-day G20 World Leaders Summit is being held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the national capital and will conclude today.