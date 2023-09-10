G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received G20 leaders at Rajghat where they will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

By PTI Published Date - 08:35 AM, Sun - 10 September 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received G20 leaders at Rajghat where they will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and IMF head Kristalina Georgieva were amongst the first to reach the venue.

Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an ‘angrakha’. After paying tributes to the Mahatma, the leaders will also sign on the ‘Peace Wall’ at the Leaders’ Lounge.