Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team rescues 10 people trapped in landslide at Coonoor

The Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team rescued 10 people on Friday who were trapped due to a landslide in the Sengal Combai Tribal Settlement since Thursday evening, located in an interior forest area 20 km from Coonoor.

By ANI Updated On - 05:33 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Photo: ANI

Coonoor: The Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team rescued 10 people on Friday who were trapped due to a landslide in the Sengal Combai Tribal Settlement since Thursday evening, located in an interior forest area 20 km from Coonoor.

Coonoor Tahsildar Gani Sundaram said, “A landslide of 50 meters wide and 20 meters deep occurred in Sengal Combai, a tribal community settlement of Coonoor Uli Kal municipality, 20 km inside the forest area in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain yesterday.”

As a result, the tribals were trapped in the landslide area and were unable to get out. The disaster rescue team, the revenue department, and the forest department made a path with bamboo sticks in the area and rescued them safely.

The Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, issued a light to moderate rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till November 26.

Chennai Regional Meteorological Department, Director Balachandran, said, “For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore.” “If any change occurs, we will continue to monitor and inform you,” he said.

The Met Director further said that many areas of the state experienced heavy rains in the past 24 hours.