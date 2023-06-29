Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses Minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday dismissed Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers
In an official release, Raj Bhavan said Senthil Balaji “is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering.” Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.
“Under these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect,” the release said.