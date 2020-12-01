Tarek set to win in Mysuru

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:44 pm 6:34 pm

Mysuru: The Bobby-trained Tarek is all set to claim the Nandidurga Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up.

SELECTIONS

1. Smart Signs 1, Velvet Rose 2, Cashwin 3

2. Octavius 1, Carnival Express 2, Sardinia 3

3. Tough Sussex 1, Country’s Delight 2, Big Time Bay 3

4. Country’s Fame 1, Breaking News 2, Dallas 3

5. Kingofthejungle 1, King’s Command 2, Poets Song 3

6. Tarek 1, Garrison 2, Brabourne 3

7. Makino 1, Magnum Opus 2, Order Order 3

Day’s Best: Tough Sussex.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

