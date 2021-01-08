TASK to establish centre in Sircilla soon

IT and Industries Minister and local MLA K T Rama Rao’s initiative prompted the TASK officials to set up its centre in Sircilla.

By | Published: 7:04 pm

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The State government has decided to establish Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) centre in Sircilla to upgrade skills of unemployed youths in the area and prepare them for employment opportunities.

IT and Industries Minister and local MLA K T Rama Rao’s initiative prompted the TASK officials to set up its centre in Sircilla. The district administration has decided to establish the centre on the first floor of the district library, and it will be inaugurated soon.

TASK Chief Executive Officer Srikanth Sinha along with District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Friday visited the district library and inspected the facilities to run the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said it was decided to establish a TASK center in Sircilla following the initiative of Rama Rao. Besides self-employment opportunities, unemployed youth from rural and urban areas would be provided employment through TASK.

Expressing happiness over the State government’s decision to open TASK centre in Sircilla, Krishna Bhaskar thanked Rama Rao and the TASK CEO.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .