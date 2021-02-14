Taste the crunch at home

Try out Rose Cookies — crispy and light sweet snacks — for festivals or tea time munching

Rose Cookies are a crunchy, crispy, and delicious snack. A typical Anglo-Indian sweet and a favourite across India, it’s a must-have snack for Christmas and Diwali. They are prepared in advance and are enjoyed with family and friends. Shaped like roses, these crisp fried sweet cookies are also referred to as Achu Muruku, Achuappam, and Gulabi Puvvulu as well.

This delicious sweet is also known as ‘Rose De Coque’ in Portugal and Goa. Apart from India, this traditional delicacy is also made in Turkey, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and México as well.

A sweet version of muruku made with white flour, sugar, and egg, this can be made without eggs as well.

And the recipe or ingredients may vary depending on the region and taste — like a few add coconut milk, essence, rice flour, cardamom, and milk.

This flower-shaped crisp snack is made with a metal sheet flower-shaped mould, dipped in batter, and deep-fried in oil until golden brown and crisp. Ideal for sharing during festivals, this snack can be relished during tea time too.

Serves: 5 members

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

• White flour: 1 cup

• Rice flour: 1 cup

• Sugar: 3/4 cup (powdered)

• Cardamom powder: 2 to 3 Nos – powdered (optional)

• Water: as required

• Oil: for deep frying

Method

• To a mixing bowl, add 1 cup of white flour (maida) and 1 cup of rice flour.

• Add 3/4 cup of powdered sugar, add some cardamom powder if desired.

• Add cardamoms while powdering the sugar.

• Mix them all well, mix it into a fine batter adding water slowly.

• Mix thoroughly till we get the required consistency.

• Let the batter sit for 3 to 4 hours — the more the batter is soaked, the better the cookies are.

• The mould/ achu should be soaked in oil overnight before using it.

• Heat oil in a pan for deep frying the Rose Cookies.

• Check the batter and if it has thickened, add some water.

• Leave the mould inside the hot oil, then only the batter will stick to it.

• When the mould has become hot, dip it in the batter, such that only 80% of the batter sticks.

• Initially for 3 to 4, cookies take them out of the mould with the help of a fork.

• Dip the mould again in the oil for the next cookie, Shake the mould gently for the cookie to come out easily.

• Fry them until light brown and crisp.

• Can be stored in an air-tight container for 10 to 15 days.

