Tata Group promises new investments, expansion plans in Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 05:50 PM

Hyderabad: Disclosing its plans for Hyderabad, Tata group is expanding its Air India fleet and has plans to increase both domestic and international connections from Hyderabad and make the city an important transit hub.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland and discussed Tata group’s ongoing and future business plans for Telangana.

The Tata Sons Group has a very large and diversified business presence in Telangana. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the tech consulting arm of Tata Group, employs more than 80,000 in Hyderabad, making them one of the largest IT employers in the state.

Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) is also partnering with the State government to upgrade and transform Government ITIs as Advanced Technology Centres to impart long term and short term courses in industry 4.0 trades and bridge the skill gap.

TTL will be investing around Rs 1,500 crore to set up advanced skilling centres in 50 Government ITIs and also deploy master trainers for handholding the new courses.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited has successfully grounded multiple joint ventures in leading global defence and aerospace companies like Boeing, Sikorsky, GE, Lockheed Martin and is committed to expand further in this strategic sector.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said “Tata group is a vital partner and key contributor to state’s economic growth. Our government is committed to facilitate Tata Groups investments in different sectors. We are happy to partner with TTL to establish advanced tech centres in Government ITIs and welcome TTL to join the initiative to set up dedicated skill universities in Telangana”.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran said “Telangana is a strategically important location for the Tata group. As a group, we intend to expand in Telangana as much as possible and we look forward to working cooperatively with the new Government.”

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials from the State government were also present during the meeting.