Tata-Microsoft partnership offers Teams calling for Indian enterprises

By IANS Updated On - 7 February 2024, 01:52 PM

New Delhi: Tata Communications on Wednesday announced that it partnered with Microsoft to provide flexibility in collaboration and connectivity on Microsoft Teams for enterprises in India.

The Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform will enable both Indian enterprise users as well as multinationals with a presence in the country to seamlessly make and receive carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on any Teams device, anywhere across the globe, by utilising the Operator Connect platform, the company said.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft on Operator Connect for Teams will further enhance workforce productivity and efficiency for enterprises while helping them abide with the local regulations and compliance,” Sriram Sampath, Vice President, Unified Communications & Collaboration, Tata Communications, said in a statement.

The platform offers an end-to-end managed services layer, providing deployment, onboarding and management of Teams, endpoint devices and SBCs (session border controllers) with enhanced useability, security and regulatory compliance — all on a single platform.

This will streamline the Teams platform management, providing enterprises with complete control and visibility and no additional hardware cost.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and productivity gains for businesses across India. Together, we are committed to helping enterprises grow and scale — seamlessly, efficiently and securely,” said Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work and Surface, India and South Asia, Microsoft.