Tata Nexon scores 5-stars in Global NCAP rating

The achievement underscores Tata Motors' steadfast dedication to safety, as all of its new SUV models have now earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 08:20 PM

Tara Nexon

Mumbai: Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that the all-new Nexon (ICE) has become the latest recipient of the 5-star rating (32.22/34 points) for adult occupant protection and 5-star rating (44.52/49 points) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme.

Commenting on this milestone, Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive 5 star rating from GNCAP in 2018 and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.”