Taxi drivers will be taught to give good welcome to tourists: Goa Transport Minister

By IANS Published Date - 09:36 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Panaji: Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho reiterated on Monday that taxi drivers in the state will have to undergo a mandatory orientation programme to learn all the traffic rules and to know how to behave with tourists and passengers.

Speaking to reporters here, Godinho said the taxi drivers will also be taught to give a good welcome to the tourists and tell them about Goa.

According to Godinho, scores of tourists visit Goa each year and the taxi drivers are the first persons with whom they interact.

“The taxi drivers are like the ambassadors of the state for the tourists who visit Goa. When they sit in a taxi, they first speak to the driver. Hence the drivers should have proper training, for which we have conceptualised a compulsory two-week orientation programme. Only those who clear this (programme) will get a taxi badge,” he said.

Godinho added that the drivers should know how to talk with the public and tourists and also how to behave with them.

There are thousands of tourist taxis in Goa, which cater to both tourists and locals.

