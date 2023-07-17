Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10

By IANS Updated On - 02:34 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift continues to make her mark in history and the release of ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) has given the songstress a major win.

The re-recorded ‘Speak Now’ made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart joining three other Swift albums in the Top 10. Taylor Swift’s achievement marked the first time a woman has ever done this in 60 years and only one of three living artists to have ever scored such a feat, reports Deadline.

‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) moved 716,000 album-equivalent units during its first week, according to Billboard. Swift’s other three albums in the Top 10 are ‘Midnights’ (2022) at No. 5, ‘Lover’ (2019) at No. 7 and ‘Folklore’ (2020) at No. 10.

Previously, Herb Alpert had four albums in the Top 10 with ‘Going Places’ at No. 2, ‘Whipped Cream & Other Delights’ at No. 3, ‘South of the Border’ at No. 9 and ‘The Lonely Bull’ at No. 10. The other artist that accomplished this feat was Prince, who after his death, reigned in the Top 10 charts with ‘The Very Best of Prince’, the ‘Purple Rain’ soundtrack, ‘The Hits/The B-Sides’, ‘Ultimate’ and 1999.