TCS to consider share buyback proposal on Oct 11

IT giant TCS announces plans to discuss a share buyback proposal in its upcoming board meeting next week.

By PTI Updated On - 07:01 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: IT major TCS will consider share buyback proposal in its board meeting to be held next week, the company said on Friday.

The company had last announced share buyback of up to Rs 18,000 crore entailing 4 crore shares at Rs 4,500 apiece which closed in March 2022.

“The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 11, 2023,” the company said in a filing.