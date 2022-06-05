TDP creating unrest in Palnadu, alleges YSRC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Narasaraopeta: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu is stoking factionalism in the peaceful Palnadu region, according to Macherla YSR Congress Party MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. Palnadu was quiet after YS Rajasekhara Reddy became Chief Minister in 2004 and factionalism seems to have started again after Chandrababu appointed one Julkanti Brahma Reddy in Macherla who was away from politics for some time.

Refuting allegations leveled against him and the YSRCP in the murder of TDP activist Kancharla Jalaiah, he said here on Saturday that Jalaiah’s family had a criminal history and had faction feuds with its rivals.

“Jalaiah had 10 criminal cases against him between 2014-2019 and had a history of criminal violence. I had tried to broker peace between the two rivals, but unfortunately, he was killed. Now, TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is creating unrest in Palnadu and trying to get political mileage over his death. He had come to Jangamaheshwarapadu in Durgi mandal for the funeral of Jalaiah and also acted as pallbearer,” Ramakrishna Reddy said.

He recalled that in 2014, when the TDP was in power, a person named Venkatramaiah was attacked and killed with iron rods at Jangamaheshwarampadu where Jalaiah was the prime accused, and after the case was subsequently closed on January 24 this year, Jalaiah continued with his criminal activities. Local people were of the view that Chandrababu and the local TDP leaders in Narasaraopet were plotting to create unrest in the region using Jalaiah’s death. The TDP leaders were upset when the police prevented this and shifted the body to Ravulapuram in Bollapalli mandal, he stated.

Similar was the case of Gundlapadu village TDP president Thota Chandraya, a follower of Macharla TDP constituency in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy, who was killed by rivals on January 13 this year. Chandrayya also had a criminal history and was sent to jail on robbery and murder charges, the MLA stated, adding that Chandrababu Naidu made it a point to attend his funeral which was criticized by the locals who saw it as an attempt to gain politial mileage.