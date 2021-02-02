TDP leader Atchannaidu arrested on charges of attempt to murder

Atchannaidu and others had attacked the YSR Congress Party supported Appanna when the latter filed his nomination for the Sarpanch post in the Nimmada village to which all of them belonged.

Srikakulam: Former minister and AP Telugu Desam Party state president K. Atchannaidu and 13 others were arrested on charges of attempt to murder here on Tuesday.

He was produced in the local court which sent him to 14 day remand.

Atchannaidu and others had attacked the YSR Congress Party supported Appanna when the latter filed his nomination for the Sarpanch post in the Nimmada village to which all of them belonged.

Trouble began when Suresh, son of Atchannaidu’s brother Hariprasad filed the nomination for the coveted post. When Appanna, who is also a relative of Atchannaidu wanted to contest, they had allegedly tried to prevent him from doing so, it is said.

At Amaravati, TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest of Atchannaidu and described the arrest as `height of political vendetta’ by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu also decried the attack in Vijayawada on Pattabhi, local TDP leader who suffered minor injuries when his political rivals damaged his car on Tuesday morning.

