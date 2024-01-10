TDP supremo, Jana Sena chief meet poll panel chief, accuses ruling YSRCP of manipulating electoral roll

Launching a series of attacks on CM Jagan, the TDP supremo, on Monday, said the reverse countdown for the demise of the YSRCP government has begun and all party leaders will soon be 'sent home'.

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here on Tuesday and brought to his attention the “alarming issue of electoral roll manipulation” by the ruling YSRCP.

“In Amaravati today, @PawanKalyan Garu and I had a crucial meeting with the CEC, where we brought to his notice the alarming issue of electoral roll manipulation by the YSRCP,” Naidu, the former Andhra CM posted from his official X handle.

TDP and Janasena have formed an electoral alliance to fight the ruling party in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha as well as the next assembly elections in the state.

The leaders urged the EC to take necessary action to “safeguard our electoral process”.

“We emphasized the threat posed by the YSRCP to the democratic fabric of the state. We urged urgent attention and action to safeguard our electoral process, preserve the voting rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh, and ensure free and fair elections,” the TDP chief posted further on X.

As the Lok Sabha election nears, the TDP has intensified its attack on the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state.

Adding that the people from West Godavari have immense faith in both the TDP and the Jana Sena, the TDP supremo said the writing was on the wall for the YSRCP government and its leaders would be sent on a long leave soon.

“Is a single person happy under the YSRCP rule?” the former CM asked, adding that Jagan has been taking the people for a ride.

“In the 2014 elections, you elected the TDP MLAs from all 15 segments and Lok Sabha members from all three constituencies in the West Godavari district. In the coming polls too, the TDP and the Jana Sena combine will launch electioneering from here,” the TDP supremo added.

“The TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the next government (in Andhra), and all necessary measures will be taken to lift our fishing folk from distress. These measures will include power supply at highly subsidised rates. I am assuring you all that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will be for the farmers and we will work to safeguard their interests,” the TDP supremo said.