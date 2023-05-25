TDP to attend new Parliament inauguration

N. Chandrababu Naidu, in response to an invitation sent by the Lok Sabha secretary general, took decision to attend Parliament inauguration.

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party will attend the inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28.

A decision to this effect was taken by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in response to an invitation sent by the Lok Sabha secretary general to all political parties and he will depute Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to attend the function on behalf of the party.

The TDP decision has not come as any surprise as it has been trying to get close to the BJP in a bid to forge a BJP-Jana Sena Party-TDP poll alliance to fight the 2024 elections against the ruling YSR Congress Party in the state.

The YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy already announced the party would attend the function. He had, in fact, tweeted that it would be against democratic spirit to boycott an auspicious function arranged to dedicate the Parliament Bhavan to the nation, and appealed to all political parties to bury the hatchet and attend it.

