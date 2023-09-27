Teacher dies, students injured after school bus overturns in Odisha

A teacher died while several students sustained serious injuries after their school bus overturned near Chandahandi Ghati in Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

By IANS Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Bhubaneswar: A teacher died while several students sustained serious injuries after their school bus overturned near Chandahandi Ghati in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Prabhas Kumar Jena, was the Physical Education Teacher(PET) ofSwami Vivekanand Vidya Mandir High School inUmerkote.

“After receiving the information that a school bus has met with an accident at Chandahandi Ghati, our team immediately reached the spot. All the students and other persons traveling in the bus have suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital,” said a local fire services official.

The seriously injured teacher was rushed to Jharigaon hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The students hailing from Umerkote block were going to attend some sports event at Chandahandi.

The locals alleged that drivers of buses and other big vehicles are facing difficulty in controlling the vehicles at the turning point due to “faulty” engineering work.

“We rescued the bus driver and other staff who were injured too. We shifted around 30 students to hospital while ambulance staff also rescued many others,” added official.

As many as 12 critically injured students have been referred to District Headquarters Hospital at Nabarangpur for advanced treatment.

The district police and education department officials have also reached the spot to ensure proper treatment of the injured students.