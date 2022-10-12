Teaser of ‘Phone Bhoot’s first song ‘Kinna Sona’ out now

02:36 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: The trailer of Excel Entertainment’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturrvedi launched recently has been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike, as they believe it’s going to be the best comedy of horrors releasing this year.

Building the anticipation further, the makers have launched the teaser of the first song ‘Kinna Sona’ from the movie that takes the excitement level amongst the audience a notch higher. Interestingly, the peppy track was exclusively shown to the media and a few fans during the movie’s trailer launch event as a surprise.

Composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Zahrah and Tanishk, the song shot at a rustic backdrop of a palace features Katrina in a smoking hot avatar along with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant. The catchy lyrics and Katrina’s hot on-screen avatar post her wedding is surely going to be lapped up by the audience and her fans.

The movie trailer was trending at No. 1 on YouTube on the day of its launch and had crossed around 30 Million views in just 24 hours.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on November 4.