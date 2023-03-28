Tech Tok: Be wary of fake AI generated images

An AI tool called Midjourney will help you create deep fake images of people in any said scenario

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

An AI generated picture of arrest of former US president Donald Trump

Hyderabad: Donald Trump arrested! Pope Francis spotted in a stylish puffer jacket! Elon Musk dating CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra!

The aforementioned statements will surely make for viral posts and clickbait headlines. And while you may for a moment speculate the authenticity of the news, when provided with an image that looks as real as the stars, you will take the bait and believe them without a second thought. Just like many social media users who believed the above examples.

So here’s what is actually happening. An AI tool called Midjourney is currently quite popular on social media platforms. This tool will help you create deep fake images of people in any said scenario. You will simply have to enter a prompt.

As expected, many started experimenting and creating outrageous images. Looking at them you would have a feeling that it is fake, but they would look so real that you simply cannot ignore them.

Just days after Trump claimed he will be arrested soon, images of his arrest flooded Twitter. And the CEO of the micro-blogging site himself was the victim of these fake images that looked real.

While creators publishing these images are making it clear that they are fake and are created just in jest, it should be noted that the very tool in the wrong hands could be disastrous and lead to propagating fake news, something that is already beginning to happen.

Only verified accounts to vote on Twitter polls

Days after stripping off the two-factor authentication method for non-Twitter Blue users, CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that only verified Twitter users will be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15.

“The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason,” he tweeted.

Also, posts from non-paying accounts will not be included in the ‘For you’ stream of recommended tweets according to the revised policy and the verified status of some “legacy” accounts will be removed.

Apple’s interactive goggles in a soup?

Apple’s headset powered by virtual and augmented reality, the much-awaited product by the company seems to be in a bit of a situation. According to a recent New York Times article, Apple employees have doubts about the product.

The report suggests that there are concerns about the device’s price which is $3,000, a little too much for the features it provides. In addition to that, there are concerns regarding its utility.

Levi’s to use AI models

Fashion and technology may have never been used in the same sentence ever. But times have changed and leading clothing brands are now hiring AI models to wear their clothes.

Levi’s has recently announced that it has partnered with Lalaland.ai, a digital fashion studio that builds customized AI-generated models. While the company said that this will never replace their human models, they hope to have diversified AI models.

World’s first 3D-printed rocket

California-based aerospace startup Relativity Space launched the Terran 1 booster, the world’s first 3D-printed rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station last Wednesday.

Although the rocket failed to reach orbit and crashed in the Atlantic Ocean, the mission is still deemed successful as it only aimed to prove that launching a rocket made entirely by 3D printing was possible.