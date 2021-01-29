Siddipet: Techie ends life due to workload

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Siddipet: Two youths have committed suicide in separate incidents in Thoguta Mandal of Siddipet district on Friday.

A software engineer, who was working with Infosys until a two days ago, committed suicide by hanging himself at Pedda Masanpally village in Thoguta mandal. The victim was identified as Panyala Naveen Reddy (23). Naveen, who had been working with Infosys for over two and half years, had shifted to his native village as the company asked them to work from home after the Covid-induced lockdown.

During the past few years, according to Naveen’s father Bhaskar Reddy, Naveen used to complain about the work burden of his job. When he said that he would quit the job, Bhaskar said that they have left the decision to Naveen. Without informing the family members, Bhaskar said Naveen had sent his resignation letter to his employer a couple of days ago and committed suicide on Friday at his farm. The Thoguta police registered a case.

In another incident, a youth, who left his home on January 26, was found hanging to a tree at Gudikandula in Thoguta mandal. The victim was identified as Edla Ganesh (25), a native of Nizamabad district. He reportedly left his house following a tiff with his family members. He was found hanging on Friday in Siddipet district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .