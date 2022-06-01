Techie from Jammu and Kashmir ends life in Hyderabad

08:25 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Kirthi Sambyal

Hyderabad: A woman software employee, who was a native of Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging in her flat at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli here on Wednesday. She is suspected to have been upset over an unknown issue and died by suicide, police said.

The victim was identified as Kirthi Sambyal (27), from Samba in Jammu and Kashmir was working for a reputed software firm in Gachibowli for the past one-an-a-half year and staying in a rented apartment on a sharing basis.

According to the police, she was found hanging by her friend Sachin Kumar and other flat mates around 12 noon, and she was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The Gachibowli police have booked a case and took up investigation. The victim’s parents back in their native place in Jammu and Kashmir were informed. Her friends and colleagues are being enquired.

The reason behind her death will be known only after her family members arrive, said an official. The body was shifted to the hospital and preserved in the morgue.