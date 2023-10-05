TechnoVIT ’23 commences at VIT Chennai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Showcasing cutting-edge technology and creativity, ‘TechnoVIT ’23’, a three-day technical fest, commenced at VIT Chennai on Thursday. Over 10,000 students hailing from educational institutions such as IITs and NITs and from several countries including Malaysia and Cambodia took part in the event.

The inaugural ceremony took place in the presence of VIT vice president Sankar Viswanathan and VIT Chennai Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Sekar Viswanathan among others. A captivating robot show featuring robots capable of walking, talking, dancing, and singing was the highlight and a drone race was another eye-catching event.

URSC-ISRO Group Director Jeyanthi Rajesh said ISRO had launched 424 satellites in collaboration with 34 countries and successfully completed 260 projects. Worldline Global senior vice president and HR head Jose Raj said with technological developments increasing day by day, all sectors in India were witnessing growth.