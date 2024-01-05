TECNO Launches POP 8 fastest 8GB RAM Smartphone

POP 8 gives you a visual feast with its mesmerizing 6.56" Dot-In display and boasts Panda screen protection for that extra durability.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:54 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: TECNO, the global smartphone brand, is all set to shake up the entry-level smartphone scene in India with the launch of the TECNO POP 8 in the Indian market. The fastest 8GB RAM super-hero phone in town. Say goodbye to the ordinary and hello to the POP 8, promising a speed-fueled era of performance like never before in the segment. TECNO POP 8 is not just a phone; it’s a speedster into a new era of innovation giving users the keys to unlock their full potential. TECNO POP 8 will be available on Amazon starting January 9.

POP 8 gives you a visual feast with its mesmerizing 6.56″ Dot-In display and boasts Panda screen protection for that extra durability. The smartphone elevates your interaction game to the next level as every touch and swipe turns into a dance of delight, offering a seamless and fluid viewing experience with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. But wait, here’s the real magic– the dynamic port! Watch your calling, charging, and notifications come to life in an interactive and visually stunning manner, adding an extra flair to your daily experiences.

TECNO POP 8 presents an ultra-fast side Anti-Oil fingerprint sensor that combines security with convenience. No more stressing about greasy fingers; it guarantees a lightning-fast, super reliable, and ultra-secured unlocking experience that feels futuristic.

Priced at ₹6,499 TECNO POP 8 will be available exclusively on Amazon starting 9th January 2024. However, with bank offers, the smartphone can be purchased at a limited-time special pricing of ₹5,999.