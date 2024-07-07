Opinion: Key to lifelong learning

When curiosity-driven exploration becomes a lifestyle, every encounter becomes a learning opportunity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 11:39 PM

By Viiveck Verma

‘Learning’, very often tends to inspire a serious aura. The word has the gravitas one would conventionally associate with the acquisition of knowledge but this heaviness very often can mislead us to think that it is an austere process. On the other hand, the word ‘explore’ brings with itself excitement, the expectation to go beyond prescribed limits and discover extraordinary joys. As opposed as they might seem, the two are two sides of the same coin and it is high time we defined learning as exploration and then turned it into a lifestyle, making acquiring knowledge and experience, a quest full of thrill and reward. This approach transcends traditional education systems, empowering individuals to navigate the vast sea of knowledge and adapt to new challenges with curiosity and resilience. Let us look at it in some detail.

Being Curious

At the heart of exploration lies curiosity — the insatiable drive to enquire, discover and understand. It fuels our desire to explore the unknown, propelling us beyond the confines of our comfort zones. When curiosity-driven exploration becomes a lifestyle, every encounter becomes a learning opportunity, whether it’s a conversation with a stranger, a walk in nature or a glimpse into a different culture. Simultaneously, exploration embraces uncertainty as a catalyst for growth rather than a barrier to progress. It encourages us to venture into uncharted territories, where mistakes are inevitable but invaluable lessons are learned.

By embracing failure as a natural part of the learning process, we develop resilience and adaptability, essential qualities for navigating the complexities of the modern world. Consider the hypothetical situation of aspiring entrepreneurs launching a new business venture. Despite meticulous planning, they encounter unforeseen challenges and setbacks along the way. Rather than becoming discouraged, they view each obstacle as an opportunity to learn and innovate, paving the way for success in the long run in some way or the other.

Seeking out the New

Exploration exposes us to diverse perspectives, cultures and ideas, enriching our understanding of the world and fostering empathy and tolerance. By actively seeking out new experiences and engaging with people from different backgrounds, we expand our worldview and challenge our assumptions, leading to deeper insights and more informed decisions. For instance, picture a student studying abroad in a culturally diverse city. Through interactions with locals, fellow students and travellers from around the world, he/she/they can gain a deeper appreciation for cultural differences and similarities. By attending cultural festivals, trying new cuisines and participating in community events, he/she/they can develop empathy, cross-cultural communication skills and a more nuanced understanding of global issues.

Finally, exploration nurtures a growth mindset — a belief in our capacity to learn and grow through effort and experience. Instead of viewing intelligence and abilities as fixed traits, we recognise them as malleable qualities that can be developed over time. This mindset fosters a willingness to take on challenges, seek feedback and persist in the face of obstacles, ultimately leading to greater achievements and fulfilment. The time for this growth mindset is also very opportune, as in today’s digital age, technology serves as a powerful tool for exploration, granting us access to a wealth of information and connecting us with people and resources from around the globe. From online courses and virtual reality experiences to social media communities and digital libraries, technology has democratised learning, making it more accessible and interactive than ever before.

Exploration as Lifestyle

Therefore, exploration as a lifestyle must and can be adopted. Let us look at a few practices which can help us do the same. First of all, you should seek out experiences that push you beyond your comfort zone. This could mean travelling to unfamiliar places, trying new foods, or learning a new skill that challenges you. This will lead to a discarding of inertia and make way for agency. In relation to this, approach the world with a sense of wonder and curiosity. Ask questions, seek answers and never stop exploring the why behind things. Thirdly, be present in the moment and fully engage with your surroundings. Notice the details, appreciate the beauty in everyday life and be open to new perspectives.

Beyond these fine and profound levels of adopting this lifestyle, you can surround yourself with people from different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs. Engage in conversations that challenge your assumptions and broaden your understanding of the world. You must also, in the most literal sense, make learning a lifelong commitment. Take classes, read books, listen to podcasts and attend lectures on topics that interest you. Challenge yourself to explore new subjects outside of your comfort zone.

Simultaneously, document your journey. Keep a journal or create a blog to record your experiences, insights and reflections. Writing about your explorations can help you process your thoughts, and track your personal growth. Finally, cultivate a sense of gratitude for the opportunities you have to explore and learn. Take time each day to reflect on the experiences and insights that enrich your life and express appreciation for the people and resources that support your journey.

Engage Deeply

However, we must take note of the caveat that exploration for learning should not become a superficial pursuit of novelty or entertainment. This can manifest as shallow engagement, confirmation bias or selective seeking of information that supports our existing beliefs, passive consumption and avoidance of discomfort. To avoid these pitfalls, it’s essential to approach exploration with intentionality, curiosity, and a willingness to engage deeply with new ideas and experiences. This involves actively seeking out diverse perspectives, critically evaluating information and integrating new knowledge into one’s existing framework of understanding. By fostering a genuine commitment to lifelong learning, exploration can become a transformative and enriching journey of personal and intellectual growth.

All in all, exploration is not merely a means to an end but can be a way of life — an ongoing journey of discovery, growth, and self-fulfilment. By cultivating curiosity, embracing uncertainty, and staying committed to our quest for knowledge, we can unlock the limitless potential of lifelong learning and chart our own paths to success and fulfilment against challenging realities in an ever-transforming world.