Teen dies by suicide for asking to go to school in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Adilabad: A Class Nine student died, allegedly by suicide, reportedly after being reprimanded by his father for being absent to school at Rajulakori village in Bheempur mandal on Monday.

Bheempur Sub-Inspector Lalsingh said Anurag (13), a student at an Ashram School attempted to end his life by consuming some pesticide on August 12. He was immediately shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Police said Anurag was depressed when his father admonished him for skipping classes and told him to go to school. He was absent to school since August 4.