Teja variety chilli fetches record price of Rs 22,300 per quintal in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:56 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Khammam: Teja variety chilli fetched a record price of Rs 22, 300 per quintal at the agricultural market yard here on Friday.

The price offered for the chilli variety (cold storage stock) was said to be a national record. A week ago the same variety of chilli fetched Rs 22, 000. The chilli was sold by a farmer from Gannavaram village of Wyra mandal in the district, Ch Krishna. He brought about 30 bags of chilli weighing around 14 quintals, officials informed.

Buyers competed with each other with their bid price to procure the produce taking the price to Rs 22,300. Khammam Agricultural Market Committee Chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna felicitated the farmer and offered him sweets for fetching the highest price for his quality produce.

Steps were being taken to improve facilities at the market yard with the support from Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the Chairperson said adding she was happy at Khammam market creating a record at national level.

The market assistant secretary Nirmala Rajendra Prasad, chilli wing president M Nageshwara Rao and traders were present.