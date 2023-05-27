Telangana: 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to open on Saturdays

Ministry of External Affairs was decided to open 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under RPO, Hyderabad, on all Saturdays with effect from May 20 till further orders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: As part of continuous efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs to bring down the long appointment availability cycle, it was decided to open 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, on all Saturdays with effect from May 20 till further orders.

The first such special drive was conducted on May 20 and a second drive was held on May 27. A total of 700 appointments were released on Wednesday and all the appointments were booked.

A total of 682 applications were processed on Saturday and these special drives will continue till the appointment availability cycle comes down. RPO Hyderabad in a press release advised people to utilise these special drives and fix their appointments on Saturdays too in addition to regular appointments released on working days.