RPO Hyderabad holds special passport drive; 2,641 applications processed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad held a special passport drive on Saturday across the five Passport Seva Kendras (PSK). Under the drive, around 3,056 appointments under all categories, i.e., tatkal, normal, and PCC, were released.

In response, 3,014 slots were booked by the applicants and on Saturday out of the booked appointments, 2,936 applicants turned out and 2,641 applications were processed and granted in the PSKs. The remaining applications could not be processed due to various deficiencies in the documents, a press release said.

Efforts would be taken to dispatch passports to the applicant’s addresses at the earliest. The RPO, Hyderabad advised the applicants to go through the documentary advisory and carry all documents when they visit the PSK.

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken the decision to hold the special drive to reduce the long appointment availability cycle for submission of passport applications.

