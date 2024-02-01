Telangana: 7 organs of brain dead electrician donated

The surgeons retrieved 7 organs in total including 2 kidneys, liver, heart, lungs and 2 corneas and allocated them to needy patients based on organ donation guidelines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 06:30 PM

Organ Donor Mr. Mulkoju Thirumala Chary

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 43-year-old electrician, Thirumala Chari Mulkoju from Mancherial, who was declared as brain dead by attending doctors have given consent to donate his organs as part of State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative. The surgeons retrieved 7 organs in total including 2 kidneys, liver, heart, lungs and 2 corneas and allocated them to needy patients based on organ donation guidelines.

At around 6 pm on January 24, Chari had a sudden fall from the first floor of his workplace at Mancherial. Family members first took him to Government Hospital, Mancherial and then later shifted him to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, where he was on ICU care 5-days. With no improvement in his health status, the attending team of doctors declared him as brain dead at around 5.37 pm on January 31.

The grief counselling team of Jeevandan and the hospital conducted counselling sessions with family members of the brain dead victim, who gave consent to donate the organs.