Telangana Agri dept to encourage cotton, red gram cultivation in kharif

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Coordination meeting of officials of police and agriculture department held at Nalgonda on Saturday to discuss the measures to check the spurious seeds menace.

Nalgonda: An agricultural action plan was prepared by the agricultural officials for kharif crop season estimating cultivation of crops in 11,46,300 acres in the district. According to the kharif action plan, it was estimated that the cultivation of paddy would continue as second highest crop take up by the farmers in terms of area after cotton. It was estimated that cotton cultivation are would be about 6,70,800 acres in kharif crop season while paddy in 4,63,000 acres. The agriculture department officials would also work with a plan to encourage the farmers towards cultivation of cotton and red gram, which would help the farmers to get good price to their crop in the market. The cotton was fetching Rs 11,000 per quintal in the market. While, the farmers can get the price of more than Minimum Support Price (MSP) for red gram in the market.

It was also estimated that 92,600 quintals of paddy seeds were required for the crop season and paddy seeds of fine rice verity would be made available to the farmers. About 19.4 lakhs of cotton seeds were also required. A plan was also prepare to supply 600 quintal of red gram and green gram seeds and 1000 quintals of ground nut seeds to the farmers for kharif crop season.

The agriculture officials were also working with a plan to see shortage of fertilizes not to be arisen in kharif crop season. It was estimated that 2,92,820 metric tons of fertilizers including 1,35,318 metric tons of Urea, 34,546 metric tons of DAP, 81,994 metric tons of complex urea, 27,144 metric tons of Muriate of Potash (MOP) and 13,815 metric tons of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) required for khraif season. About stocks of 22,350 metric tons of fertilizers were available in the district.

Special Task Force Teams to check spurious seeds

A coordination meeting of police and agriculture department officials was also held here on Saturday to discuss the measures to check spurious seeds menace in kharif crop season. It has decided to setup task force teams with the officials of police and agriculture department for the purpose.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkateshwar Reddy informed that task force teams would be setup from mandal level to district level. Stringent action would be taken against those who would involve in marketing of spurious seeds. The dealers of the seeds shops must display the details of the stocks of seeds and their licenses. Seeds should not be sale loose by the seeds shops owners. Surveillance would be kept on the persons, who were arrested in cases of spurious seeds.

Kraif Action Plan-2022

(Estimated area of criop cultivation)

Cotton 6.7 lakh aces

Paddy 4.63 lakh acres

Redgram 1,800 acres

Oil Seeds crops 500 acres

Pulses 500 acres

Other crops 700 acres

All crops 11.46 lakh acres

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .