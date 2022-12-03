Telangana: Agricultural residential degree colleges invite applications for first-year admissions

Admissions would be on the basis of the rank secured in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test and Agriculture CET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited for first-year admissions at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential Agricultural Degree Colleges for Women.

Admissions would be on the basis of the rank secured in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test and Agriculture CET, MJPTBCWREIS Secretary, Mallaiah Battu said on Saturday.

Agricultural residential degree colleges were being commenced at Wanaparthy and Karimnagar from this academic year, he said, adding that the last date to apply online for admission is December 5.

For more details, visit the website http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/.