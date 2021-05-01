Telangana: Another journalist succumbs to Covid-19

The journalist community has requested the government to provide better medical services to scribes testing positive for Covid-19.

Adilabad: A reporter working with a news channel died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at RIMS-Adilabad on Saturday.

Gajula Vijay (45), NTV news channel reporter, succumbed to the virus. He was a resident of Utnoor Mandal center. He contracted the virus a week ago. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The journalist community has requested the government to provide better medical services to scribes testing positive for Covid-19.

Kondra Srinivas Goud (32), a reporter working with Hindi Milap, and Cheela Sammi Reddy (50) of Vaartha, both from Mancherial district, Jindelwar Sainath (45) who worked in a news channel from Thanur Mandal centre in Nirmal breathed their last while undergoing treatment after being infected with the coronavirus.

