Telangana AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award at RD Parade

Trisha, who is from the 7(T) Girls Battalion NCC, St. Martins Group of Institutions, was praised for this feat. Chairman of St. Martins Junior College-Miyapur Jai Kishan Yadav has wished Trisha

By | Published: 4:13 pm 5:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State NCC Directorate, which took part in the Republic Day Parade has been awarded with the “Banner of All India Best Directorate”.

The trophy for RD Banner and Best PM Rally was received by AP & TS DDG Air Commodore Krishnan and Senior Under Officer Lingamgari Trisha. The trophy was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trisha, who is from the 7(T) Girls Battalion NCC, St. Martins Group of Institutions, was praised for this feat. Chairman of St. Martins Junior College-Miyapur Jai Kishan Yadav has wished Trisha, her parents, Major Padmaja and Principal Padmavathi for their encouragement.

The Telangana and AP Directorate is winning the award after 12 years, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .