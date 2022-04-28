Telangana: Ashamed of his father’s arrest in rape and murder case, teenager ends life

Published: Updated On - 10:27 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Allegedly being ashamed of his father’s incarceration in a rape and murder case, an 18 years-aged man Bakkathatla Kalyan hanged himself in his house at Mushampally village on Thursday, police said.

Kalyan’s father Lingaiah is an accused person in the rape and murder of 54-year-old woman in the village . After arrest of his father, Kalyan felt ashamed and went to depression. Lingaiah, who was arrested by Nalgonda rural police, was spending in the jail since September 2021.

Kalyan, who was alone in the house, sent a whatsapp message to his mother and uncle on Wednesday night saying he was ending his life. But, they saw the message at 11 am on Thursday and alerted the neighbors. Locals found him dead hanging to a ceiling fan in his house. He was studying second year of Intermediate course in a private college at Nalgonda.

