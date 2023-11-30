Telangana Assembly Elections: Tri-Commissionerate police on high alert

Senior officials of the police are monitoring the situation and visiting the polling stations in sensitive areas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:00 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: The police in the tri-commissionerates are on high alert in view of the elections.

In Hyderabad the police including Rapid Action Force are deployed in Nampally, Malakpet and Yakutpura constituency.

The police constituted special teams like Quick Response Teams, Striking Force and Special Striking Force to counter any trouble.

Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya visited certain constituencies in the city and reviewed the security arrangements.

Rachakonda CP D S Chauhan visited the L.B Nagar and Malkajgiri constituencies in the morning.

Cyberabad Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra visited a few polling stations in Serilingampally and Rajendranagar and checked the arrangements.

The police officials said the situation is peaceful and the people should come out and vote.