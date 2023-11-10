Telangana Assembly Polls: BJP replaces Uma with Vikas Rao in Vemulawada

In a surprising development, besides announcing his candidature for Vemulawada, B-form was also issued to Vikas Rao on Friday, the last day to file nominations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a surprising development, the Vemulawada BJP ticket, which was earlier allotted to Tula Uma, was replaced by Ch Vikas Rao, son of senior BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao and B-form was also issued to him. BJP, which kept pending Vemulwada ticket, announced it to Tula Uma in its fourth list. Though the party had announced ticket to her, B-form was not given to Uma, who had already filed three sets of nominations on Thursday and Friday.

In a surprising development, besides announcing his candidature for Vemulawada, B-form was also issued to Vikas Rao on Friday, the last day to file nominations. A follower of senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Uma joined the BJP along with Rajender. She worked as Karimangar district Zilla Parishad Chairperson and had pinned her hopes on getting a ticket for Vemulawada constituency and was been working in the constituency for the past few years. Meanwhile, Vikas Rao, a doctor by profession, has been organizing medical camps in the segment during the last few years besides donating ambulances to government hospitals.

Following its principle of not allocating tickets to family members of the party leaders, BJP had initially denied ticket to Vikas Rao and chose Uma. However, it changed its decision all of a sudden. On the other hand, the Peddapalli ticket, which had also been pending all these days, was finally allocated to Dugyala Pradeep Rao.