Telangana: Authorities ramp up voter information slip distribution to boost turnout

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Warangal: In a concerted effort to bolster voter turnout, election authorities have intensified the distribution of voter information slips (VIS) across various constituencies in the erstwhile Warangal district.

As part of this initiative, officials in Warangal West, Parkal, Warangal East, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, and Jangaon constituencies have been actively engaged in ensuring the handing over of these crucial documents to registered voters.

While 97 percent of the VIS have been successfully distributed among the eligible voters in the Parkal Assembly constituency, the distribution stands at 89 percent in the Warangal West constituency.

Officials have diligently worked towards achieving high distribution rates in other constituencies as well.

In Mulugu, where 226,236 voters are registered, 97 percent of the VIS distribution has been completed, reflecting the dedication of the election authorities.

Similarly, in the Bhupalpally constituency, covering 273,633 voters, a commendable distribution rate of 97.65 percent has been accomplished till November 25.

Highlighting the remarkable efforts, Jangaon Assembly stands out as it reportedly achieved 100 percent distribution of the voter information slips, setting an exemplary benchmark for the district.

District Collector P Pravinya emphasised that a staggering 98 percent of the distribution of voter information slips had been accomplished district-wide as of November 25. This distribution, facilitated through Booth Level Officers (BLO), has reached a total of 756,012 voters, signifying a substantial stride toward ensuring comprehensive voter engagement.