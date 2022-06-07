Telangana bans private practice for direct recruitment doctors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders banning private practice for doctors recruited through direct recruitment. Doctors in posts filled by transfer from non-teaching side recruited after Tuesday’s notification too will not be allowed private practice.

The order, GO Ms No 56, came a day after Health Minister T Harish Rao announced on Monday that private practice would be banned for newly recruited posts. The notification is part of amendments made via the GO to the Special Rules for the Telangana Medical Education Service Rules issued in GO Ms No.154 issued way back in May 2002.