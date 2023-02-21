Telangana BC Commission chief urges PM to release BC caste census

The lack of availability of caste census was acting as a serious impediment in arriving at the actual percentage of reservations for BCs in Local Bodies, said V Krishna Mohan Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

File Photo of TSCBC Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao.

Hyderabad: Chairman of Telangana State BC Commission V Krishna Mohan Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the ‘Socio-Economic Caste Census – 2011’ data pertaining to Telangana.

Krishna Mohan Rao wrote a letter to Prime Minister asking him to direct the department concerned to release the caste census-2011. He said the caste census would enable Telangana government to take up various welfare measures, to arrive at the accurate BC population and also to ensure their proportionate share of reservations in the fields of education, employment and political arena.

Though an ambitious caste census was taken up in 2011, first of its kind after Independence, no concrete percentage of BC population was arrived at and the actual percentage of BC Population in the country has still not officially revealed, he said. The lack of availability of caste census was acting as a serious impediment in arriving at the actual percentage of reservations for BCs in Local Bodies, he pointed out.

With the availability of modern technological tools, the errors in the data can be rectified and can effectively be put to use for taking up welfare measures and to provide proportionate reservations to the OBCs in education, employment and political arena, he said.